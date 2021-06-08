Police investigating Sunday morning shooting in Redwood County

Jun. 8—BELVIEW — Law enforcement is investigating the shooting of an adult male early Sunday morning at a residence south of Belview, according to a news release from the Redwood County Sheriff's Office.

According to the news release, deputies were dispatched to the residence for a report of a gunshot victim around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found an adult male with a single gunshot wound.

Deputies provided medical aid to the man until an ambulance arrived on scene to transport the man to a hospital. He was later flown by North Memorial Air Care to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Redwood Falls Police Department, Renville County Sheriff's Office and CentraCare Ambulance also responded to the incident.