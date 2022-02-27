St. Helena shooting injures two Sunday. Deputy unhurt after car is shot, police say.

Police have reopened Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in St. Helena after a shooting was reported Sunday morning that injured two people, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.

The shooting took place near the Penn Center, an African American cultural education center, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert said. A deputy arrived around 4 a.m. after receiving a call about shots fired near a large gathering in the area, Bromage said. A person shot at the deputy’s car, and one bullet hit the vehicle. The deputy was not inside the car at the time.

Those involved in the shooting have been identified, but not who shot at the deputy’s car, Bromage said.

The two who were injured were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment. One of them was later transported to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

A portion of the road was shut down as police investigated.

There is no public safety threat at this time, police said in the alert. Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843)554-1111

This story has been updated.