Police investigating Sunday morning shooting of Morton man in Redwood County

Jun. 8—BELVIEW — Law enforcement is investigating the shooting of a Morton man early Sunday morning at a residence south of Belview, according to news releases from the Redwood County Sheriff's Office.

According to a Tuesday morning news release, Austin Beran, 22, remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Deputies were dispatched to the residence for a report of a gunshot victim around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found Beran with a single gunshot wound.

Deputies provided medical aid to Beran until an ambulance arrived on scene to transport him to a hospital. He was later flown by North Memorial Air Care to North Memorial Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Redwood Falls Police Department, Renville County Sheriff's Office and CentraCare Ambulance also responded to the incident.