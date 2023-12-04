Police investigating Sunday shooting on West Rittenhouse Avenue

Battle Creek police are seeking information from the public as they investigate a Sunday shooting on West Rittenhouse Avenue.

Officers responded at 2:03 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of West Rittenhouse for a complaint of shots being fired, police said in a news release.

Once on scene, officers spoke with several people behind a home who explained someone had just shot at the residence. Those people could not provide any information to help officers, police said.

After searching around the home, officers found several shell casings on the sidewalk in front of the house. They found that the house was struck, but police believe that it wasn’t the intended target.

No one inside the home was struck, and no other injuries were reported.

Police do not believe the community is in further danger from this situation. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

