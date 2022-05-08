Police investigating after suspect shot in the face during carjacking in Puyallup

Detectives with the Puyallup Police Department are investigating after a suspect in a carjacking was shot in the face on Saturday night.

At about 11:15 p.m., Puyallup officers responded to the Arco gas station located in the 4300 block of South Meridian Street after a man called 911 and reported that he had been assaulted during an attempted robbery.

The man told arriving officers that he had been pepper sprayed in the face while being carjacked in the area of a nearby YMCA.

While officers were speaking with him, a witness called 911 to report a hit-and-run collision in the parking lot behind a Michael’s store in the 4600 block of South Meridian Street.

Four subjects reportedly fled from the scene on foot following the collision.

Officers arrived at the parking lot and found that a vehicle had collided with a tree.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

Just before midnight, officers contacted an 18-year-old shooting victim who had been dropped off at the Good Samaritan Hospital emergency department after he was shot near the YMCA.

After further investigation, detectives learned that the first 911 caller was in or near the YMCA parking lot when he was carjacked.

The man, who is a convicted felon, reportedly shot one of the carjacking suspects in the face.

That suspect was also the gunshot victim who had been interviewed by police.

The carjacking victim was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and was booked into the Pierce County Jail.

One of the four suspects was arrested for attempted robbery and booked at the Pierce County Juvenile Detention Center.

Detectives are still attempting to locate one known juvenile suspect in the carjacking and one unknown subject in connection with this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.