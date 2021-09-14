Police investigating suspected arson at Ottawa County park

Sep. 14—The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire that destroyed a storage building at Grose Park in Chester Township.

The storage building, which contained several maintenance vehicles, sustained heavy fire damage before the fire was extinguished by responding fire departments.

Upon further investigation, police found that nearby restroom fixtures were intentionally damaged.

A Michigan State Police arson investigator is working alongside Sheriff's Office detectives as the investigation into the fire continues.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911, or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

Break-in at sporting goods store

Police are investigating a break-in at a sporting goods shopping Hudsonville.

A suspect or suspects used a brick to break the front window at Bargain World Sporting Goods, 3479 Kelly St. in Hudsonville. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a small amount of merchandise was taken from the store.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office; anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.