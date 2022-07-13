Police investigating suspected child abuse case at DeKalb day care
Police are currently investigating a child abuse incident at at DeKalb County day care.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
DeKalb County police said the incident, which they did not provide details for, happened at the Appletree Learning Center & Academy at 4700 E. Ponce de Leon Ave.
TRENDING STORIES:
20-year-old Georgia woman dies after freak accident at rodeo event
Teen, mother arrested after 17-year-old found shot to death in metro park
Mother arrested on murder charges 23 years after 6-year-old found dead in DeKalb cold case
Police said there could be other children who are victims. Parents are asked to contact the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
It’s unclear what sparked the investigation or how many victims there may be. It’s also unclear if there are any teachers at the school involved.
We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information, for Channel 2 Action News.