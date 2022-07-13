Police investigating suspected child abuse case at DeKalb day care

Police are currently investigating a child abuse incident at at DeKalb County day care.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeKalb County police said the incident, which they did not provide details for, happened at the Appletree Learning Center & Academy at 4700 E. Ponce de Leon Ave.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said there could be other children who are victims. Parents are asked to contact the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It’s unclear what sparked the investigation or how many victims there may be. It’s also unclear if there are any teachers at the school involved.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information, for Channel 2 Action News.



