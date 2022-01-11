Police investigating suspected homicide in Palm Springs Walmart shopping center parking lot

The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide in the 5600 block of Ramon Road near a new Raising Cane's restaurant in the Walmart shopping center parking lot on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Palm Springs, Calif.

The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide in a parking lot in the Walmart shopping center on Ramon Road.

Officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Ramon Road at 1:22 a.m. to do a welfare check on a man found "down in the parking lot" near the new Raising Cane's fast food restaurant, police said. Officers arrived at the location and found one man who was dead with what police described as "obvious signs of trauma."

Investigators, a crime scene unit and the coroner were still on scene as at 6:50 a.m. collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses, according to a police Twitter post. The identity of the man has not been released. Police say there is "no known threat to the public at this time."

Witnesses told police that there was an argument between two people, gunshots were heard and a car was seen leaving the area where the body was found, Palm Springs Police Sgt. Mike Casavan said.

"We obviously cannot make the connection yet that [the dead] person was involved in that because we're still trying to get that information," Casavan said. "But that did occur earlier in the night according to witnesses."

The much-anticipated Raising Cane's has not yet opened for business. The Desert Sun reported in December that it was slated to open on Thursday, although its reopening date has been pushed back multiple times.

The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide in the 5600 block of Ramon Road near a new Raising Cane's restaurant in the Walmart shopping center parking lot on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Palm Springs, Calif.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Police investigating suspected homicide in Palm Springs Walmart shopping center parking lot