Police investigating suspected murder-suicide in Brooklyn Park

Police are investigating the deaths of two people at an apartment building as an apparent murder-suicide.

Brooklyn Park officers responded to a report of shots fired at the 6300 block of Douglas Drive 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to a crime alert issued by the Police Department. On arrival, officers saw evidence that bullets had entered several apartments.

The door to the apartment where the shots came from was barricaded. A SWAT team was called in and found two adults who appeared to have died from gunshot wounds in the apartment.

Detectives believe the deaths were a murder-suicide. A homicide investigation is underway.