Police investigating after suspects steal police equipment, cars in Cambridge

Cambridge police are asking for public assistance identifying robbery suspects that allegedly stole police equipment and two cars early Sunday morning.

According to the Cambridge Police Department, officers were dispatched to a gas and service station on Massachusetts Avenue at approximately 5:20 a.m. for a report of an alarm. During the investigation, the officers found that the gas station was broken into and a 2007 gray Mercedes SUV was missing. After finding the vehicle, the officers also found that an off-duty Cambridge police officers personal car was broken into nearby. The officer’s personnel identification card, a ballistic vest and two loaded firearm magazines were stolen from the car.

Police say that the two suspects appear to be a white female with blond hair and a black male.

Police also learned that a black Ford Taurus were also stolen from the gas and service station. Police are still actively searching for the vehicle.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.

