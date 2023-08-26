Police investigating 'suspicious death', 98 Bennett Road, Durham; no threat to public

DURHAM — State and local police said they responded to 98 Bennett Road, where they are investigating the suspicious death of a man at the residence.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. The identity of the man who died was not immediately released.

Investigators believe all parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the general public, Attorney General John Formella said in a press release issued Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8:45 a.m.

Formella, New Hampshire State Police Executive Maj. Matthew S. Shapiro, and Deputy Chief David Holmstock of the Durham Police Department announced in a press release that members of all three agencies are investigating.

According to the AG's press release, additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.

