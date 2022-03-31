Police investigating suspicious death in Tarentum apartment building

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Allegheny County, after a body was found in an apartment building in Tarentum on Thursday.

11 News watched as crime scene investigators brought out paper bags of evidence and a still camera.

Neighbors who live nearby told Channel 11 that the man who died is an older man, who uses a wheelchair and keeps to himself. According to neighbors, the man doesn’t cause any trouble.

The apartment building is Allegheny County housing.

Neighbors told 11 News that they have concerns about safety in the building. Some said they’ve removed their valuables and are storing them elsewhere.

There is no word yet on the identity of the man.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene, working to learn more. Stay with us for the latest details.

TRENDING NOW:

Popular Washington County tavern a total loss after fire rips through it 2 arrested, charged in shooting death of 18-year-old in Pittsburgh’s Bon Air Several South Allegheny Middle School students sickened from ‘drug-laced edibles’ VIDEO: Disturbing dashcam video showing moments leading up to the murder of Uber driver released in court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts