Police investigating 'suspicious death' at Carousel Park after woman's body found

New Castle County Police are investigating a "suspicious death" after a woman was found in the woods near a portable toilet by a Carousel Park parking lot Tuesday morning.

Detectives closed the Skyline Drive parking lot, where many dog walkers park to take their pets to the dog park, as they investigated. Numerous evidence markers could be seen in the gravel lot.

Some of the markers were located near the toilet, while others were on the opposite side of the parking lot.

A handful were clustered around a pair of white Croc shoes, and detectives could be seen taking photos of the shoes and other items of evidence.

A forensic investigator with the state medical examiner's office arrived shortly after 11 a.m. and later backed his vehicle into the parking lot, stopping near the portable toilet. He retrieved a gurney from the rear of his truck as detectives gathered in the woods, just off a path.

While police have not identified the woman − that will be determined based on an autopsy − residents who live in the area said they were concerned that she was 63-year-old Cynthia Amalfitano, who was reported missing when she didn't show up to work on Monday morning.

Police were called to her home, located a half-mile from Tuesday's scene, and found her car in front of the house. When officers entered the residence, they found "personal belongings," including her purse and cell phone. Amalfitano was last seen on Saturday evening when she left home, police said.

New Castle County Police spokesman Cpl. Michael McNasby said Tuesday morning that police do not yet have an approximate age of the woman who was found dead, noting only that she is an "adult female." Officers found the body as they were conducting a "property check" of Carousel Park.

McNasby said there doesn't appear to be a threat to the public, though detectives are still "very early" in their investigation. The autopsy, in addition to identifying the woman, will determine her cause of death and whether it is a homicide.

This is a developing story. Return to delawareonline.com for updates.

