Police investigating suspicious death in Fresno. Victim found with gunshot wound

Several homes were cordoned off early Monday as police investigated a suspicious death in west Fresno.

Officers were called to Ramona near Barcus avenues about 2 a.m. and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot at least once, police said.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man died in the neighborhood just southwest of Central East High on Dakota and Cornelia avenues, police said.

A neighbor said he heard what sounded like a loud argument around the time police said they got a 911 call.

Police said they are interviewing family and said the death is being investigated as suspicious

Police were investigating the scene of a suspicious death on Ramona near Barcus avenues in west Fresno on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.