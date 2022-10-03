Police investigating suspicious death in Fresno. Victim found with gunshot wound
Several homes were cordoned off early Monday as police investigated a suspicious death in west Fresno.
Officers were called to Ramona near Barcus avenues about 2 a.m. and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot at least once, police said.
Despite life-saving efforts, the man died in the neighborhood just southwest of Central East High on Dakota and Cornelia avenues, police said.
A neighbor said he heard what sounded like a loud argument around the time police said they got a 911 call.
Police said they are interviewing family and said the death is being investigated as suspicious