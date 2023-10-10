Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on the 2000 block of River Drive North.

GFPD officers and detectives arrived on scene at 11 a.m. on Saturday and were still processing the residence as of Monday, according to an email from the department.

There is only one confirmed death and no cause or manner of death has been determined. GFPD said it wanted to dispel rumors that there was more than one deceased person involved in the case and that federal agencies were involved in the investigation.

No additional information was released, as GFPD cited an ongoing investigation.

