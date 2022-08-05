Police investigating suspicious death in Nashua, N.H.

Lindsey Thorpe

New Hampshire State Police are investigating suspicious death of an adult male in Nashua on Friday morning.

Police said they responded to a local business for reports of a deceased male.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

