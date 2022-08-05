Police investigating suspicious death in Nashua, N.H.
New Hampshire State Police are investigating suspicious death of an adult male in Nashua on Friday morning.
Police said they responded to a local business for reports of a deceased male.
No further information has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
