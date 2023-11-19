Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at an apartment complex.

Two suspects arrested by DC Police, 2 others wanted

The incident occurred Sunday around 3:30 a.m. A man was shot and killed at Atlantic Plumbing, located in the 2100 block of 8th St. in Northwest, D.C.

MPD described the situation as a “suspicious death,” and is still being investigated as of Sunday afternoon.

