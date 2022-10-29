Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death outside New Hampshire mall

Pedestrians were told to stay away from the road outside The Mall of New Hampshire on Saturday as first responders swarmed the scene, investigating the cause of a “suspicious” death.

According to a statement from Attorney General John Formella’s office, the death is considered suspicious.

Photos sent into Boston 25 show South Willow Street in Manchester cordoned off with yellow police tape.

There is police activity on South Willow St in the area of the mall. Please avoid the area while first responders work. We will update when appropriate. pic.twitter.com/tiJRPDJHC2 — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) October 29, 2022

Manchester Police and the N.H. Attorney Generals office have not provided details related to the nature of the incident.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW