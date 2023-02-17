Police investigating 'suspicious' death after reports of shooting in far East El Paso

El Paso police are investigating a "suspicious" death after officers responded to a report of a shooting in far East El Paso, officials said.

Officers received a report of a shooting about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 14300 block of Coyote Trail near Pebble Hills Boulevard in far East El Paso, police department officials said.

A person was found dead at the scene. Police said the person's death was "under suspicious circumstances."

No further information has been released.

This story will be updated.

