Police investigating suspicious death in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake Police investigate a scene in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. A suspicious death is being investigated in Salt Lake City, police say. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Salt Lake City police are asking for the public's help in the investigation of a body found in a field in Salt Lake City.

Police responded to a 911 call on Sunday at about 11 a.m. about an unresponsive person. The person was located in a field to the east of 536 S. 200 West, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.

Police arrived on scene and confirmed that the person was dead. Police have not released details about the person's potential cause of death, but police said "due to the nature of the case" it is considered to be "a suspicious death."

The name, age and sex of the person is not being released pending notification of next-of-kin, police said.

Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the community at this point.

Any person who may have information related to this investigation is asked to call 801-799-3000.