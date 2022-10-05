Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Trotwood

Trotwood police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a 61-year-old man was found dead Thursday.

Police found the man near the 6500 block of Midway Avenue around 3:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the police department.

The man, later identified as John Mullins, was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

It is unknown at this time how long Mullins had been at that location, the spokesperson said.

The time and manner of death is still pending further investigation by the coroner’s office.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Detective S. Jackson at 937-854-3988 or SJackson@Trotwood.org.

