Police investigating 'suspicious' death after woman found in distress outside of Oakville public school

Halton police and the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario are investigating a "suspicious" sudden death in Oakville early Saturday morning.

In a news release, police said a 20-year-old woman was found in "medical distress" outside of Sunningdale Public School at about 6:30 a.m.

She was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

"Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of how the victim came to be outside the school and are reviewing sources of video surveillance from the area of Oxford Avenue and Miller Road in Oakville," police said.

"Out of respect for the victim and at the request of her family, investigators will not be releasing the victim's name at this time."

Police are asking anyone who may have information or seen any individuals outside of Sunningdale Public School between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday to contact investigators or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.