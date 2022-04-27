Police investigating ‘suspicious deaths’ of two people in Gorham, NH

Police in the White Mountains of New Hampshire are investigating the deaths of two people.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a home in the town of Gorham early Wednesday morning.

Formella said investigators are treating the deaths as “suspicious.” An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine their cause of death.

No further information is expected be released until the autopsies are completed, according to a statement from Formella’s office.

It’s the second disturbing case involving the deaths of two people in a week in New Hampshire.

Police in Concord, New Hampshire are still looking for suspects in the murders of a couple found shot to death last week near a local hiking trail.

Gorham is about two hours north of Concord. There is no information linking either of the two cases at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

