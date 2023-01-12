Police investigating ‘suspicious disappearance’ of woman last seen in Trotwood; Can you help?

The Dayton Police Department is investigating what they consider the “suspicious disappearance” of a woman missing since the end of December.

According to Dayton police, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood.

Chapman was driving her silver Cadillac, SRX 2014, Ohio plate JVQ8612, when she left the apartment.

>> Amber Alert suspect pleads guilty to spitting on officer in Indianapolis

The vehicle was later recovered on Friday, Jan. 6, but Chapman was no where to be found, police said.

Chapman’s purse and other personal items were located inside of her vehicle.

Police say her disappearance at this time is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts is contact Dayton Police Department (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

Dayton Police are asking for help with a missing person case.



•Cierra Chapman last seen in Trotwood, Ohio during the early morning hours of 12/27/2022.



•Her disappearance is considered suspicious pic.twitter.com/Bv6OF3fGaW — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) January 12, 2023



