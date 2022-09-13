Police investigating suspicious incident at Orlando park, ask for help ID’ing man

Orlando police are investigating a suspicious incident that happened Sunday morning at Laureate Park in Lake Nona.

Officers did not release details about what happened, but released video that they say shows a man believed to be involved in the incident. Police are asking for help identifying him.

He is described as an adult male with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Officers said he is estimated to be in his 20s and approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was wearing a purple T-shirt and an unknown-color head bandana. Officers said he was driving a white 4-door sedan.

Police said the incident occurred between 6-7 a.m.

Officers are asking that if you saw the man pictured in the video or have additional information/video regarding the vehicle in the video, to call 321-235-3000 or contact Crimeline Florida anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).

Channel 9 is reaching out to police for additional details. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

