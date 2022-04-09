Police investigating suspicious man approaches middle school-aged girls in Carlisle

Carlisle Police are seeking information about a man who suspiciously approached young girls twice this past week and attempted to have conversations with them.

Police Chief, John Fisher, said officers responded to reports of a man approaching a middle-school-age girl, Thursday on Church Street.

The man is described as older, possibly with a beard, and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and he was reportedly standing outside a dirty red/maroon Honda when he approached a girl.

According to Cheif Fisher, the man asked the girl about a place to get coffee. The girl responded and the man then reportedly asked for help putting the address into his GPS, which is when the girl declined and the man left the area in his vehicle.

Police said another incident happened at about 5 p.m. Thursday at Fern’s Country Store on Lowell Street when a man approached a second young female.

The male allegedly approached the girl and asked her for help with something in his vehicle. He then proceeded to drive away once she declined to help, according to chief Fisher.

In this instance, the girl described the male as a tall, middle-aged man with slightly graying brown hair driving a red four-door vehicle.

Carlisle Police believe the driver in both instances may be the same man, chief Fisher said. Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 978-369-1155.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

