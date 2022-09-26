Boston University building evacuated after suspicious package delivered to employee

A Boston University building was evacuated Monday afternoon after a report of a suspicious package, according the campus police.

BU ALERT: BUPD and Boston Police are investigating a suspicious package at 1 Silber Way and have evacuated the building as a precaution. We are asking people to avoid the area. https://t.co/GcAEvWToto — BU Police Department (@BUPolice) September 26, 2022

The package was found at 1 Silber Way and BU Police asked the public to avoid the area.

The scene was cleared shortly before 6:00 p.m.

According to the Boston University Police Department Chief Kelly Nee, a package was delivered to a staff member. After noticing that there were wires in the package, the female staff member immediately called police, according to Nee. BU and Boston police evacuated the building after seeing the package and waited for the bomb squad to determine that it was not explosive.

The device was delivered to a specific employee on the eighth floor with no return address.

Police are working to find out who sent the package.

