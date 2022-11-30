Police investigating suspicious package near Walmart in Salisbury

The Salisbury Police Department has announced it is investigating a suspicious package.

Police said they were called to the Walmart on Arlington Street after employees discovered a suspicious item.

Employees were then evacuated from the store by Walmart management, according to police.

The Salisbury Fire Department is assisting with the investigation.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that its bomb squad is also at the scene.

Breaking: Salisbury Police are investigating a suspicious package at the Walmart along Arlington Street. Cabarrus County officials say their bomb squad is assisting with the investigation. We’re on the way. Updates on @tv64 & @wsoctv. pic.twitter.com/jMjcA3BZGb — Anthony Kustura (@AnthonyWSOC9) November 30, 2022

The store is closed to customers at the time.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.