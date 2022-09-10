Police investigating SWAT incident in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood

Sep. 10—Members of Pittsburgh's SWAT team were called to a home in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood early Saturday morning for reports of a man possibly barricaded inside.

Officers responded to Tumbo Street around 3:45 a.m. for a domestic assault.

SWAT was called after it was learned the unidentified man, with a history of violence, was possibly barricaded in the home with access to guns, said Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller.

After about two hours, SWAT cleared the building and found no one inside.

Officers determined the man most likely left the scene before police arrived, Mueller said.

The investigation is ongoing.

