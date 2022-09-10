Police investigating after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight

Pittsburgh police and SWAT units responded to a man possibly barricaded inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight.

According to police, officers were called to the first block of Tumbo Street around 3:45 a.m. for a domestic assault.

It was determined that an adult male with a history of violence was possibly barricaded inside the house with access to guns. SWAT was then called to the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Just under two hours later, SWAT cleared the building and found no one inside, police said.

According to police, it was determined the man most likely left the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Police: Man shot, killed at gas station in Penn Hills Man in ‘critical but stable’ condition after stabbing on Pittsburgh’s North Shore SKYLIGHTS 2022: Week 2 high school football final scores VIDEO: Mohawk football team resumes schedule after 2-game suspension due to hazing allegations DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts