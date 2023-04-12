Police investigating Tacoma smoke shop shooting

KIRO 7 News Staff
Police are investigating a shooting at a Tacoma smoke shop on Wednesday.

Reports came in at 10:40 a.m. that a man was shot in the 9300 block of South Steel Street, said the Tacoma Police Department.

Police said armed suspects tried to rob the smoke shop and the 26-year-old clerk was shot.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.