Police investigating after teen girl reported being followed after work at Westmoreland Mall

Jun. 3—State police are investigating a report of a teen girl being followed after work at Westmoreland Mall by a man who appeared to be in his 60s.

Troopers said the 16-year-old girl had an encounter with the man at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at her workplace in the Hempfield mall. Four hours later, she exited the mall at Macy's and headed toward her vehicle when she noticed the man.

Surveillance footage captured the incident. Police said the man was wearing a white T-shirt with a Steelers logo and gray basketball shorts. He had a white beard and was balding with white hair. The man was seen on surveillance video walking around the parking garage until 7:30 p.m. before leaving in a white Nissan Rogue.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .