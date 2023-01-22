Police investigating after teen girl shot early Sunday morning in southeast Wichita

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that sent a 17-year-old girl to the hospital early Sunday morning, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said in a news release.

The shooting happened near Harry and Oliver. Officers were flagged down around 2:26 a.m. at Lincoln and Oliver for a shooting that had occurred, Macy said.

Officers found the 17-year-old girl in the 4900 block of E. Harry with a gunshot wound in her leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Macy added.

Police learned that the teen girl was in a vehicle with two men, ages 20 and 28, when a white Ford sedan pulled up next to them. A passenger in the white sedan threatened the teen girl and two men with a gun, according to the release.

The trio accelerated from the white sedan and reported hearing three to five gunshots near Harry and Oliver. The teen girl was struck inside the vehicle, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.