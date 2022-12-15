Police investigating after teen grazed by bullet in Jamaica Plain, officials say
Authorities are investigating after a teenager was grazed by a bullet in a Boston neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Boston Police say they responded to a call for shots fired on Boylston Street in Jamaica Plain around 1:30 p.m. A short time later, a teenage victim reported being grazed by a bullet, according to officials.
The victim’s injuries are not believed to be serious.
The incident remains under investigation by law enforcement officials.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
