Police investigating after teen grazed by bullet in Jamaica Plain, officials say

Authorities are investigating after a teenager was grazed by a bullet in a Boston neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Boston Police say they responded to a call for shots fired on Boylston Street in Jamaica Plain around 1:30 p.m. A short time later, a teenage victim reported being grazed by a bullet, according to officials.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

The incident remains under investigation by law enforcement officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

