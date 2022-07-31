Police investigating after teen reports being shot at Magnuson Park

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man showed up at a Seattle hospital on Friday night with a gunshot wound to his back.

Officers were called at 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area of Magnuson Park.

When officers arrived, they found about 300 young people in the park partying, according to authorities.

Officers were told by people at the park that fireworks were set off and someone may have fired a gun into the air.

As officers were clearing the park, they were advised of an 18-year-old that had shown up at Seattle Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

When officers arrived at the hospital, the teen told them he was at Magnuson Park when shots were fired in the air.

The teen also told police that while he was leaving the park, he realized he had been shot.

Police said they searched the park but could not find any evidence.