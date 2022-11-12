Police investigating teenager who had the second gun fired at Kennywood park in his car

Just days after charges were dismissed against the teen charged in the Kennywood park shooting, detectives have said they are still looking for other witnesses and suspects. One suspect they are investigating is a teen who was found with the second gun fired that night.

The same night Allegheny County Police charged 15-year-old Darryl Pirl with the shooting at Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest, sources say Penn Hills police made a traffic stop and found a teenager with the second gun that was fired in the shooting.

Authorities did not release that information to the public at the county news conference the next day. The investigation of the second teen was not released until Pirl’s preliminary hearing this week when a county detective testified under oath the second gun fired was found during a traffic stop on a teenager in Penn Hills.

Channel 11 is not identifying the teen at this time because they are underage and have not been charged in relation to the Kennywood shooting at this time.

When asked why the teen has not been charged, a representative for county police said:

“Mere possession of the firearm subsequent to the incident would not establish probable cause to charge in this case. Detectives are still actively investigating.”

So, at this time, no one is charged in the shooting at Kennywood which left an innocent man with a gunshot wound, caused chaos at the park and prompted major security charges for anyone who enters.

“In cases like this, that’s always a concern. Kennywood is a place where I went to as a kid, and if you grew up here, everyone went there. We sent our kids there and the day something like this happens at the park, it’s horrifying,” said Pirl’s defense attorney, Ken Harber.

This has put some pressure on the police, who have said they believe the violence at Kennywood stemmed from ongoing feuds between teenagers in the Mon Valley.

The county’s assistant superintendent said the concerns about the feuds and violence are constant, but they do not have specific information as it relates to this case.

