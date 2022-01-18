Police investigating after teenager struck and killed by vehicles in Los Banos

Police are investigating after a teenager was struck by multiple vehicles and killed in Los Banos on Sunday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the area of Mercey Springs Road and Willmott Road just before 6:30 p.m., according to Los Banos police Cmdr. Ray Reyna. Officers performed CPR until medical personnel arrived and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 15-year-old Don Hathaway of Los Banos, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Reyna said it appears Hathaway was struck by two vehicles, a silver Hyundai Santa Fe and a white Toyota Tundra, both traveling northbound on Mercey Springs Road. Police said one of the drivers is a Los Banos man and the other is a Los Banos woman. Police did not identify the drivers due to the ongoing investigation.

Police said Hathaway was crossing one of the roads near the intersection at the time of the collision. Officers contacted both drivers at the scene who were cooperative and identified themselves as being involved in the collision, according to Reyna.

Police said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to Reyna.