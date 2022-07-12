Police investigating teens' shootings in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — New Castle police are investigating the shootings of at least two teenagers on Monday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers were sent to a home in the 2300 block of Spring Street after emergency dispatchers received a report of a person "down and bleeding from the chest."

That 18-year-old victim on Tuesday was being treated at an unspecified hospital and was listed in "critical but stable condition," according to a release issued by the New Castle Police Department.

Also late Monday, a 17-year-old victim — also suffering from a gunshot wound — was brought to Henry County Hospital, along with another person with "unknown injuries" to a hand.

That shooting victim was also reported in critical but stable condition in an unspecified hospital on Tuesday.

"It has been determined that several juveniles were involved in this incident," the NCPD release said.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call New Castle police at 765-521-6810.

