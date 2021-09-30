Police investigating theft

Sep. 29—The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man reportedly involved in a theft.

The reported theft happened around 11:40 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 2800 block of East 11th Street, an OPD press release detailed.

A man reportedly unlawfully entered a fenced backyard and stole some tools. OPD has released a photo of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/55jz25hy.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective J. Campbell at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-0013455.