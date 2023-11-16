Police investigating theft of more than $8,000 worth of jewelry in Monroe Township

Nov. 16—The theft of more than $8,000 in jewelry from a Monroe Township home is under investigation.

State police at Selinsgrove said sometime between Aug. 28 and Oct. 25, several items of jewelry worth $8,490 from a Park Road home.

Fourteen items were stolen according to victims Colleen Zoller and Robert Doll, including a $2,000 diamond necklace and vintage sterling silver hoop earrings, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police at 570-374-8145.