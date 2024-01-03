Police investigating theft of propane tanks from Leroy Township gas station

At about 2:32 am Wednesday, suspects stole multiple propane tanks from a Marathon Gas Station in Leroy Township before leaving in a blue Dodge pickup, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

