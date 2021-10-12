Police investigating theft at Pullman's Lumberyard

Oct. 12—Police are investigating a theft at Lumberyard in Pullman involving thousands of dollars of commercial-grade kitchen equipment.

Pullman Police Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said police responded to a theft report at the North Grand Avenue food hall on Sept. 2 and learned that the equipment was stolen in late August.

Police conducted an investigation and arrested Adrian and Crystal Gayles for first-degree theft. They allegedly recovered stolen equipment following several search warrants for locations around Pullman as well as in Columbia County with the assistance of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The Gayleses were taken into custody at the police station, then later released. Opgenorth said police are continuing to investigate the incident and he anticipates charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office soon.

Lumberyard opened this month after it closed in 2020.