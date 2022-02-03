Police investigating thefts from vehicles in Glastonbury parking lot

Feb. 3—GLASTONBURY — Police are investigating several thefts from vehicles that parked in the lot of The Edge Fitness on Tuesday night at approximately 11 p.m.

According to a press release posted Wednesday on Facebook, the windows of the vehicles were broken and valuables were taken.

The South Windsor and Manchester Police departments also reported similar incidents during the same time period, but it is not certain that they are related at this time, Lt. Corey Davis said Wednesday.

Police are reminding residents to remove valuables from their vehicles or keep them hidden.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Glastonbury Police at 860-633-8301.

— Ben Crnic

Ben covers Coventry and Tolland for the Journal Inquirer.