Police investigating threat made against Alcott Middle School staffer

May 15—Norman police are investigating a threat made against an Alcott Middle School staff member Monday morning that resulted in officers securing perimeters at Alcott and two nearby schools.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1900 block of West Boyd Street about 8:27 am. near the school.

According to police, an Alcott staff member asked an individual not associated with the school to slow down "due to erratic driving behavior around the school."

"The driver left the area, but returned shortly after," police reported in a news release. "Upon return, the individual approached the staff member and directed threats toward the individual and the school and then left the area."

The individual had left the scene by the time officers had arrived, police reported. No one was injured during the course of the incident.

Secure perimeters at Alcott and Whittier middle schools and Jackson Elementary were lifted, but the police department planned to maintain an "increased presence" at Alcott throughout the day Monday, the release stated.

Alcott Principal Traci Kay notified families of the disturbance.

"We treat all reported threats made toward our schools or our students and staff with utmost concern," Kay said in a statement. "We encourage anyone with further information to contact either a school administrator or the Norman Police Department."

Those with information can call Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com/1323.