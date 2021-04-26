Police investigating threat received by Knoebels

Rick Dandes, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 26—ELYSBURG — A late Sunday afternoon threatening phone call to Knoebels Amusement Resort set off an investigation at the park.

Police searched the area and found nothing, said Stacy Yutco, a spokeswoman for the park.

"Shortly before 5 p.m. (Sunday)," Yutko said in a text message, "Knoebels received a phone call that prompted contact with local authorities.

"In an abundance of caution," Yutko continued, "the area was cleared and a thorough search of the affected area was conducted."

"Law enforcement has concluded their investigation at the park," she said.

"No threat was found. An investigation of the circumstance is ongoing."

"No further information is being released at this time at the direction of law enforcement agencies," Yutko said.

