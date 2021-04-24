Police investigating threats made by middle school student
Apr. 24—Officials with the Tipton Community School Corporation and Tipton police are investigating alleged threats made by a middle school student toward other students and a teacher.
The threat was brought to the attention of the administration and school resource officer (SRO) near the end of the school day Thursday, according to a news release from the Tipton Police Department.
The student was escorted off school property and released into the custody of parents, the release stated, and it was determined that no immediate danger existed to the students or staff.
The student was suspended by the school corporation pending the outcome of the investigation.
Throughout Friday, detectives, the SRO and school officials worked to find more details about the threat and those involved.
"The youth in this community are one of the most important things because they are the future of our society," Chief of Police Jeff Stout said. "The Tipton Police Department and Tipton Community School Corporation will always work together to ensure our youth succeed in a safe manner. This incident was reported to our SRO immediately, and as a result, we will continue to collaborate with the school system to find the safest outcome for all parties involved."
Due to recent national events, any threat of this nature is received with high priority and investigated with extreme thoroughness, the release stated.
"Because we can't always tell who is serious and has the means to carry out a threat or who may just be lashing out in anger and is engaging in adolescent foolishness, we take every threat as a serious threat," Tipton Community School Corporation Superintendent Ryan Glaze said.
Police stated the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact School Resource Officer Dave Maddox or Detective Robert Nunemacher at 765-675-2152.