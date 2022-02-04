Police investigating three break-ins at medical marijuana dispensaries in Kansas City

Robert A. Cronkleton
Police believe that break-ins a day apart in late January at two medical marijuana dispensaries in Kansas City are related, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department said Friday.

Police have identified a burglary suspect and were working with prosecutors in the hope to get charges filed, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for Kansas City police.

The break-ins occurred on Jan. 20 at From the Earth dispensary near 62nd Street and Troost Avenue and Jan. 21 at Greenlight Dispensary near Bannister Road and Interstate 435.

A third burglary occurred this last week at a Terrabis-Kansas City dispensary near 70th and Prospect Avenue, Becchina said. It is not known if that break-in was related to the two others, but it is still being investigated.

Missouri regulations require dispensaries to install security features as alarm systems and camera systems, among other security devices.

