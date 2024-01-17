Police investigating three separate carjackings at Jacksonville apartment complex

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate car jackings within the Reserve at St. Johns River Apartments.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police reports state that the suspect broke into three separate Kias and tried to steal them. Each car was left with with a broken passenger side window, along with what police describe as, “steering column damage.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

One of the victims had a credit card stolen, and is advised to contact law enforcement if the suspect tries to use her card.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.