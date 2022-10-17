Police investigating after three shot, hospitalized in Dorchester
Three individuals were hospitalized Sunday after being shot on Dorchester’s Geneva Avenue, according to Boston Police.
A BPD official told Boston 25 that officers responded to the scene at approximately 8:51 p.m. and the three shot individuals were transported to local hospitals shortly after.
The extent of the injuries were not disclosed.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW