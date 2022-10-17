Police investigating after three shot, hospitalized in Dorchester

Three individuals were hospitalized Sunday after being shot on Dorchester’s Geneva Avenue, according to Boston Police.

A BPD official told Boston 25 that officers responded to the scene at approximately 8:51 p.m. and the three shot individuals were transported to local hospitals shortly after.

The extent of the injuries were not disclosed.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

