Police investigating after tip jar stolen from Swansea Five Guys

Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of swiping a tip jar from a local burger joint on Wednesday night.

Swansea Police say a man walked into the Five Guys Burgers and Fries just before 7:30 p.m. and stole a tip jar from the hard working employees.

Anyone with information about this incident or who knows this individual is asked to call police.

